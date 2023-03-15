BoJ minutes: Basic stance to continue with current monetary easing

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing with its current monetary easing policy, including yield curve control, to achieve the price stability target, according to the minutes of its meeting in January 17-18.

One member noted that there is “still a long way to go to achieve the price stability target”, and thus the Bank should continue with the current monetary easing to firmly support the economy.

To encourage firms’ efforts with regard to business transformation until sustained wage increases can be expected, the Bank needs to “curb interest rate rises across the entire yield curve” while paying attention to the functioning of bond markets, according to another member.

Another member added that it was “inappropriate to rush to an exit” from the current monetary policy, as overseas economies were currently heading toward slowdowns.

However, one member recognized that “at some point in the future”, it will be necessary to examine and assess the balance between the positive effects and side effects of the current monetary easing policy.

The Bank’s “basic stance on its future conduct of monetary policy” is to “continue with the current monetary easing — including the conduct of yield curve control — and thereby achieve the price stability target in a sustainable and stable manner accompanied by wage increases,” the minutes read.

Full minutes here.