Ifo Spring Forecast: German economy to contract slightly in 2023

According to the Spring 2023 economic forecast released by Germany’s Ifo, the country’s economy is expected to contract by -0.1% in 2023 before growing 1.7% in 2024. Headline inflation is projected to slow slightly to 6.2% in 2023 before dropping to 2.2% in 2024. However, core inflation, which excludes energy prices, is expected to rise further to 6.3% in 2023 and then decline to 2.8% in 2024.

Ifo stated that the “subdued performance of the global economy is dampening German exports,” while high inflation rates are “depressing consumer spending and construction activity through declining purchasing power and significantly increased financing costs.” The report also noted that inflation has become increasingly broad-based over the past year, remaining at historic highs for several months. While the direct contribution of energy prices has weakened, inflation in all other goods and services has increased steadily, reaching 7.6% in February.

The report added, “In addition to higher production costs passed on by companies to consumers, a noticeable widening of profit margins in some, particularly consumer-related, areas of the economy also contributed to this.”

Full release here.