Swiss SECO: Growth below average this year, but no recession

Swiss economic growth projections for 2023 and 2024 have been revised by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), as recent forecasts indicate mixed outcomes for the nation.

The Swiss economy, adjusted for sporting events, is now anticipated to grow by 1.1% in 2023, a slight increase from December’s 1.0% forecast. However, the outlook for 2024 has been lowered, with an expected growth rate of 1.5% compared to the previous 1.6% projection. While 2023’s growth rate remains below average, it is not expected to plunge the economy into a recession.

Meanwhile, inflation is forecast to decelerate from 2.8% in 2022 to 2.4% in 2023, a revision from the initial 2.2% estimate, before settling at 1.5% in 2024, in line with prior expectations.

Early indicators for the first quarter of 2023 suggest a robust performance for the Swiss economy. Private consumption is projected to experience modest growth in the coming quarters, supported by a strong labor market and nominal wage increases. However, investment growth is likely to remain below average under current conditions.

SECO predicts that the European energy situation will stabilize further by the end of 2024, contributing to a gradual decline in global inflation rates. This should lead to a recovery in international demand. Nevertheless, the Swiss economy may outperform these projections if the energy landscape and inflation rates prove to be more favorable than anticipated, potentially resulting in stronger demand both domestically and globally.

