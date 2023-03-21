Tue, Mar 21, 2023 @ 10:32 GMT
HomeLive CommentsGerman ZEW fell sharply to 13 in Mar, reflecting financial markets pressure

German ZEW fell sharply to 13 in Mar, reflecting financial markets pressure

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

German ZEW Economic Sentiment deteriorated sharply from 28.1 to 13.0 in March, below expectation of 14.9. Current Situation index also dropped from -45.1 to -46.5, below expectation of -44.3.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped from 29.7 to 10.0, below expectation of 16.0. Eurozone Current Situation dropped -3 pts to -44.6.

ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach said: “The international financial markets are under strong pressure. This high level of uncertainty is also reflected in the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment.

“The assessment of the earnings development of banks has deteriorated considerably, although it still remains slightly positive. The estimates for the insurance industry have also declined significantly.”

Full German ZEW release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.