German ZEW fell sharply to 13 in Mar, reflecting financial markets pressure

German ZEW Economic Sentiment deteriorated sharply from 28.1 to 13.0 in March, below expectation of 14.9. Current Situation index also dropped from -45.1 to -46.5, below expectation of -44.3.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped from 29.7 to 10.0, below expectation of 16.0. Eurozone Current Situation dropped -3 pts to -44.6.

ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach said: “The international financial markets are under strong pressure. This high level of uncertainty is also reflected in the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment.

“The assessment of the earnings development of banks has deteriorated considerably, although it still remains slightly positive. The estimates for the insurance industry have also declined significantly.”

