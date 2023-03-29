Incoming BoJ Deputy Governor Uchida Stresses Importance of Trend Inflation in Monetary Policy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Incoming BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida emphasized the significance of trend inflation in a parliamentary session today, stating that the central bank will conduct a comprehensive assessment of various data, including trend inflation developments, to guide monetary policy.

Uchida said that “trend inflation is an extremely important factor for us in judging on achievement of 2% inflation target in a stable manner.” He also mentioned that the BoJ will “make comprehensive judgment by looking at various price indicators.”

In addition, Uchida highlighted the importance of communication between the central bank and the markets, saying, “We will strive to communicate firmly with markets to gain understanding” regarding the BoJ’s policy approach. This statement underscores the commitment of the BoJ to transparency and open dialogue in shaping its monetary policy.