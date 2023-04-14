Fed’s Waller: Not much progress on inflation, my job is not done

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a speech, Fed Governor Christopher Waller expressed concern over the persistently high inflation rates and emphasized the need for the continuation of tighter monetary policies.

Waller stated, “Whether you measure inflation using the CPI or the Fed’s preferred measure of personal consumption expenditures, it is still much too high and so my job is not done.”

“I interpret these data as indicating that we haven’t made much progress on our inflation goal, which leaves me at about the same place on the economic outlook that I was at the last FOMC meeting, and on the same path for monetary policy,” he added.

His outlook remains consistent with the stance from the last FOMC meeting, indicating a steadfast commitment to tightening monetary policy. He emphasized that “the labor market continues to be strong and quite tight, and inflation is far above target, so monetary policy needs to be tightened further.”

The Fed Governor also emphasized that, given the current circumstances, “monetary policy will need to remain tight for a substantial period of time, and longer than markets anticipate.”

Full speech of Fed Waller here.