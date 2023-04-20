Thu, Apr 20, 2023 @ 05:50 GMT
HomeLive CommentsJapan sees 25th consecutive month of export growth, record trade deficit in...

Japan sees 25th consecutive month of export growth, record trade deficit in fiscal 2022

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In March, Japan’s exports rose 4.3% yoy to JPY 8824B, above expectation of 2.6% yoy. This marks the 25th consecutive month of growth, primarily driven by auto shipments to the United States.

By region, exports to the US increased by 9.4% yoy in March, slowing down from prior month’s 14.9% yoy growth. On the other hand, exports to China, Japan’s largest trading partner, declined by -7.7% yoy marking the fourth consecutive month of decline.

Imports rose 7.3% yoy to JPY 9579B, below expectation of 11.4% yoy. Consequently, Japan registered a trade deficit of JPY -755 billion.

In fiscal 2022 ended March, Japan recorded a record trade deficit of JPY -21.73T, surpassing prior record of JPY -13.76T registered in fiscal 2013. Imports rose 32.2% to JPY 120.95T while exports rose 15.5% to JPY 99.23T.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.