Eurozone posted first monthly trade surplus since Sep 2021

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone goods exports to the rest of the world rose 7.6% yoy in February to EUR 232.7B. Goods imports rose 1.1% yoy ton EUR 228.1B. Trade surplus came in at EUR 4.6B, the first surplus since September 2021. Intra-Eurozone trade rose 8.0% yoy to EUR 224.4B.

In seasonally adjusted term, exports rose 1.2% mom to EUR 243.9B. Imports dropped -3.4% mom to EUR 252.6B. Trade deficit narrowed to EUR -0.1B, versus expectation of EUR -8.5B. Intra-Eurozone trade rose from February’s EUR 230.7B to EUR 232.3B.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full Eurozone trade balance release here.