Swiss KOF Economic Barometer dropped from 99.2 to 96.4 in April, dipping slightly lower under its medium-​term average value. KOF said, “at the moment, the Swiss economy cannot really find its footing.”

The majority of the indicator bundles are affected by the softening. In particular, the indicators for manufacturing, services, hospitality and private consumption. In contrast, the outlook for foreign demand is stable and that for financial and insurance services is brightening.

Full Swiss KOF release here.