Germany GDP stalled in Q1, worst than expectations

Germany GDP stalled in Q1 (price, seasonally and calendar adjusted), below expectation of 0.1% qoq growth. GDP was up a price adjusted 0.2% compared with the first quarter of 2022. The price and calendar adjusted GDP was -0.1% lower because there was one working day more than in the same period a year earlier.

The final consumption expenditure of both households and government declined at the beginning of 2023, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). Positive contributions, in contrast, came from capital formation and exports.

Full Germany GDP release here.