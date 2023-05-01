US ISM manufacturing rose to 47.1, sixth month of contraction

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US ISM Manufacturing PMI rose from 46.3 to 47.1 in April, above expectation of 46.6. Looking at some details, new orders rose from 44.3 to 45.7. Production rose from 47.8 to 48.9. Employment rose from 46.9 to 50.2. Prices rose from 49.2 to 53.2.

ISM said: “This is the sixth month of contraction and continuation of a downward trend that began in June 2022. Of the five subindexes that directly factor into the Manufacturing PMI, only one (Employment) is in growth territory.”

“The past relationship between the Manufacturing PMI and the overall economy indicates that the April reading (47.1 percent) corresponds to a change of minus-0.6 percent in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full US ISM Manufacturing release here.