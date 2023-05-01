Mon, May 01, 2023 @ 14:34 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS ISM manufacturing rose to 47.1, sixth month of contraction

US ISM manufacturing rose to 47.1, sixth month of contraction

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US ISM Manufacturing PMI rose from 46.3 to 47.1 in April, above expectation of 46.6. Looking at some details, new orders rose from 44.3 to 45.7. Production rose from 47.8 to 48.9. Employment rose from 46.9 to 50.2. Prices rose from 49.2 to 53.2.

ISM said: “This is the sixth month of contraction and continuation of a downward trend that began in June 2022. Of the five subindexes that directly factor into the Manufacturing PMI, only one (Employment) is in growth territory.”

“The past relationship between the Manufacturing PMI and the overall economy indicates that the April reading (47.1 percent) corresponds to a change of minus-0.6 percent in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full US ISM Manufacturing release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.