US ADP jobs grew 278k, pay growth slowing substantially

US ADP private employment grew 278k in May, well above expectation of 167k. By sector, goods-producing jobs grew 110k while service-providing jobs grew 168k. By establishment size, small companies added 235k jobs, medium companies added 140k, large companies cut -106k.

Job changers saw a gain of 12.1% yoy, down a full percentage point from April. For job stayers, the increase was 6.5% yoy in May, down from 6.7% yoy.

“This is the second month we’ve seen a full percentage point decline in pay growth for job changers. Pay growth is slowing substantially, and wage-driven inflation may be less of a concern for the economy despite robust hiring.” Nela Richardson, Chief Economist, ADP said.

Full US ADP release here.