Eurozone retail sales flat in April, EU up 0.1% mom

Eurozone retail sales was unchanged for the month in April, below expectation of 0.2% mom. Volume of retail trade increased by 0.5% mom for non-food products, while it decreased by -0.5% mom for food, drinks and tobacco and by -2.3% mom for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales rose 0.1% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in the Croatia (+3.4%), Luxembourg (+3.3%) and Sweden (+3.1%). The largest decreases were observed in Slovakia (-5.8%), Romania (-3.7%) and Slovenia (-2.4%).

Full Eurozone and EU retail sales release here.