Fed stands pat, but projections three more hikes this year, on stronger growth and core inflation

Fed keeps interest rate unchanged at 5.00-5.25% as widely expected, by unanimous vote. The new economic projections are rather hawkish, with 2023 median rate projections raised to 5.6% (three more 25bps hikes). GDP growth and core PCE inflation were revised higher while unemployment rate was revised lower.

FOMC leaves the door open for more tightening, as “the Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals.:

Fed added that the assessments will take into account information including “readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.”.

In the new economic projections, median federal funds rates for 2023 is raised from 5.1% to 5.6%, indicating three more 25bps hike. Median projections for 2024 was raised from 4.3% to 4.6%, for 2025 raised from 3.1% to 3.4%.

Regarding 2023 median economic projections, real GDP growth was raised sharply higher from 0.4% to 1.0%, unemployment rate sharply lower from 4.5% to 4.1%, core PCE inflation from 3.6% to 3.9%.

In the new dot plot, eleven members penciled in rate hikes to 5.50-5.75% this year, with four expecting rate at 5.25-5.50%, and only two at the current 5.00-5.25%.

