Fri, Jun 16, 2023 @ 12:34 GMT
Eurozone CPI finalized at 6.1% yoy in May, core at 5.3% yoy

Eurozone CPI finalized at 6.1% yoy in May, core at 5.3% yoy

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 6.1% yoy in May, down from April’s 7.0% yoy. CPI core (all-items ex energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 5.3% yoy, down from prior month’s 5.6% yoy.

The highest contribution to the annual Eurozone inflation rate came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.54%), followed by services (+2.15%), non-energy industrial goods (+1.51%) and energy (-0.09%).

EU CPI was finalized at 7.1% yoy, down from prior month’s 8.1% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Luxembourg (2.0%), Belgium (2.7%), Denmark and Spain (both 2.9%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (21.9%), Poland and Czechia (both 12.5%). Compared with April, annual inflation fell in twenty-six Member States and rose in one.

