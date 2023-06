Canada retail sales rose 1.1% mom to CAD 65.9B in April, well above expectation of 0.3% mom. Sales increased in eight of nine subsectors and were led by increases at general merchandise retailers (+3.3%) and food and beverage retailers (+1.5%). Ex auto and fuel sales rose 1.5% mom, its fifth consecutive monthly increase. In volume terms retail sales rose 0.3% mom.

Advance estimates suggests that sales rose 0.5% mom in May.

Full Canada retail sales release here.