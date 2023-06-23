Japan PMI manufacturing fell to 49.8, services down to 54.2

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan PMI Manufacturing declined from 50.6 to 49.8 in June, below expectation of 50.2. PMI Manufacturing Output fell from 50.9 to 48.3. PMI Services dropped from 55.9 to 54.2. PMI Composite decreased from 54.3 to 52.3.

Annabel Fiddes, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

“A fresh fall in manufacturing output coincided with a softer rise in services activity, leading to the weakest expansion of overall output for four months….

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“The softening of growth momentum fed through to reduced optimism around the outlook, with business confidence slipping to a five-month low…

“However, there was some better news in terms of inflationary pressures, which showed further signs of easing. Notably, input price inflation softened to a 22-month low in June, while output charges increased at the softest pace since January.”

Full Japan PMI release here.