Japanese Finance Minister speaks out amid rapid Yen depreciation

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As Yen continues to face intense selling pressure, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated the importance of market-determined exchange rates and the undesirability of abrupt currency movements.

Suzuki stated, “Currency rates should be set by the market, reflecting fundamentals.” He also emphasized the need for stability, saying, “Sharp moves are undesirable, currencies should move stably reflecting fundamentals. With that in mind, we will continue to keep firm watch on market moves.”

His comments come as the USD/JPY surged past the 143 handle, marking a significant acceleration in Yen’s recent depreciation. The slide began last week following BoJ’s decision to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy stance. Today’s strong inflation data, rather than tempering Yen’s decline, seemed to have had little impact in averting its downtrend.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The verbal intervention from Suzuki underscores the growing concern over the pace and extent of Yen’s depreciation. It also signals the government’s readiness to monitor market trends closely, and possibly intervene should the currency’s movements threaten to undermine the economic fundamentals.