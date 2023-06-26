Germany Ifo down to 88.5, manufacturing weakness steering economy into turbulent waters

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany Ifo Business Climate fell from 91.5 to 88.5 in June, below expectation of 91.2. Current Assessment Index dropped form 94.8 to 93.7, slightly above expectation of 93.5. Expectations Index tumbled further from 88.3 to 83.6, below expectation of 88.0.

By sector, manufacturing fell sharply from -0.1 to -6.6, lowest since November. Services dropped from 6.8 to 2.7. Trade edged down from -19.1 to -20.2. Construction decreased from -18.5 to -20.1.

Ifo said: “Sentiment in the German economy has clouded over considerably… Above all, the weakness in the manufacturing sector is steering the German economy into turbulent waters.”

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full Germany ifo release here.