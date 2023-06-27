Tue, Jun 27, 2023 @ 16:20 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS consumer confidence rose to 109.7, highest since Jan 2022

US consumer confidence rose to 109.7, highest since Jan 2022

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence rose from 102.5 to 109.7 in June, well above expectation of 103.6. Present Situation Index rose from 148.9 to 155.3. Expectations Index jumped from 71.5 to 79.3, but remained below 80 which was associated with a recession within the next year.

“Consumer confidence improved in June to its highest level since January 2022, reflecting improved current conditions and a pop in expectations,” said Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board.

“Assessments of the present situation rose in June on sunnier views of both business and employment conditions.”

“Although the Expectations Index remained a hair below the threshold signaling recession ahead, a new measure found considerably fewer consumers now expect a recession in the next 12 months compared to May.”

Full US consumer confidence release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.