Fed Bostic not seeing urgency to hike again as by others including Powell

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic signaled a more cautious stance on interest rate hikes, contrary to someof his peers’ sentiments. he said, “I don’t see as much urgency to move as stated by others, including my Chair,” expressing his willingness to assess further signs of economic slowdown before advocating for more aggressive action.

Bostic highlighted the fact that Fed has “only been in restrictive territory for 8-10 months”. He is waiting for “more signs that a slowdown is happening in the next several months”.

Nevertheless, Bostic left room for adaptability based on incoming data. He remarked, “If inflation moves away from target or seems to significantly stall out, then we’ll probably have to do more.” However, he also noted that, “We’re not seeing either of those right now.”

