Swiss KOF fell to 90.8, third decline in a row

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer dropped slightly from 91.4 to 90.8 in June, above expectation of 89.2. That’s the third consecutive monthly decline.

KOF said: ” The downward movement in the Barometer is primarily caused by bundles of indicators that capture foreign demand. Here, the outlook continues to deteriorate.

“The indicators covering private consumption and the economic sector of other services also give a slightly negative signal. The indicators for manufacturing and construction, on the other hand, point slightly in a positive direction.”

Full Swiss KOF release here.

