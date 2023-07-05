Eurozone PPI down -1.9% mom, -1.5% yoy in May

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PPI was down -1.9% mom, -1.5% yoy in May, versus expectation of -1.8% mom, -1.3% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices decreased by -5.0% mom in the energy sector, by -1.0% mom for intermediate goods and by -0.1% mom for non-durable consumer goods, while prices remained stable for capital goods and increased by 0.3% mom for durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy decreased by -0.4% mom.

EU PPI was down -1.8% mom, -0.5% yoy. The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (-7.4%), Italy (-3.1%) and Finland (-3.0%), while increases were observed in Cyprus (+2.8%), and Malta (+0.4%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.