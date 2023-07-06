Fed minutes signal disagreement over rate pause

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a display of internal discord, Fed’s June 13-14 meeting minutes indicate that while most officials deemed it “appropriate or acceptable” to maintain rates at 5% to 5.25% target range, a few would have backed a quarter-point increase.

“The participants favoring a 25 basis point increase noted that the labor market remained very tight, momentum in economic activity had been stronger than earlier anticipated, and there were few clear signs that inflation was on a path to return to the Committee’s 2 percent objective over time,” the minutes said.

Yet, many officials expressed concerns about an accelerated tightening pace. “Many also noted that, after rapidly tightening the stance of monetary policy last year, the Committee had slowed the pace of tightening and that a further moderation in the pace of policy firming was appropriate in order to provide additional time to observe the effects of cumulative tightening and assess their implications for policy,” read the minutes.

Overall, these June minutes portray a Federal Reserve grappling with the delicate balancing act of controlling inflation while not excessively tightening monetary policy. The diverging views underscore the precarious position the central bank finds itself in as it navigates the complexities of the evolving economic landscape.

Full FOMC minutes here.