Thu, Jul 06, 2023 @ 12:22 GMT
Eurozone retail sales flat in May, EU down -0.1% mom

Eurozone retail sales volume was unchanged in May, compared with the prior month. Volume of retail trade decreased by -0.5% mom for food, drinks and tobacco and by -0.3% mom for automotive fuels, while it increased by 0.1% mom for non-food products.

EU retail sales fell -0.1% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Slovenia (-5.3%), Luxembourg (-4.5%) and Poland (-3.7%). The highest increases were observed in Romania (+3.3%), Portugal (+3.2%) and Sweden (+1.6%).

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

