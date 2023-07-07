Fri, Jul 07, 2023 @ 14:57 GMT
Canada employment up 59.9k in Jun, unemployment rate rose to 5.4%

Canada employment rose 59.9k in June, well above expectation of 19.8k. Employment gains in June were all in full-time work (110k), part-time jobs fell (-50k).

Employment rose in wholesale and retail trade (33k), manufacturing (27k), health care and social assistance (21k) and transportation and warehousing (10k). Meanwhile, declines were recorded in construction (-14k), educational services (-14k) and agriculture (-6k).

Unemployment rate rose from 5.2% to 5.4%, above expectation of 5.3%. There were 1.1m people unemployed in June, an increase of 54k in the month.

Average hourly wages rose 4.2% yoy, down from may’s 5.1% yoy.

Full Canada employment release here.

