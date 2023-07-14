Fri, Jul 14, 2023 @ 15:26 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS U of Michigan consumer sentiment surged to 72.6, inflation expectation ticked...

US U of Michigan consumer sentiment surged to 72.6, inflation expectation ticked up

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US U of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index jumped from 64.4 to 72.6 in July, well above expectation of 65.5, that’s also the highest level since September 2021. Current Economic Conditions rose from 69.0 to 77.5. Consumer Expectations Index also surged from 61.5 to 69.4.

“As seen in the chart, sentiment is now about halfway between the all-time historic low of 50 from June 2022 and the February 2020 pre-pandemic reading of 101.”

Year-ahead inflation expected inched up from 3.3% to 3.4%. Long-run inflation expectation was virtually unchanged at 3.1%.

Full U of Michigan consumer sentiment release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.