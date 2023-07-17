Mon, Jul 17, 2023 @ 18:04 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBundesbank: German inflation to cool post Sep, but core to stay high

Bundesbank: German inflation to cool post Sep, but core to stay high

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Bundesbank, in its monthly report, anticipates a dip in Germany’s inflation rate starting from September. One-off effects, such as the temporary introduction of the “tank discount” and nine-euro ticket, are expected to fade, easing the inflationary pressure.

The Bundesbank also envisions that the recent decrease in prices for primary products will progressively reflect in consumer costs, adding to the deflationary forces.

Contrarily, core inflation rat is projected to remain substantially high over the summer months. The summer season typically witnesses elevated prices for holidays packages, and this year is expected to be no different.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.