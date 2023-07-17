Mon, Jul 17, 2023 @ 18:04 GMT
US Empire State Manufacturing fell to 1.1, waning optimism and moderating price increases

US Empire State Manufacturing Survey showed a decline in the headline general business conditions index, falling from 6.6 to a modest 1.1 in July, slightly above expectation of 0.0. While 29% of respondents reported improved conditions over the month, 27% reported a deterioration.

Price increases showed a moderating trend. Prices paid index fell -5 pts to 16.7, and prices received index also declined by -5 pts to 3.9. Over the past year, the prices paid index has seen a near-50 point drop, while the prices received index has cumulatively fallen by -27 points.

On the other hand, index for future business conditions declined from 18.9 to 14.3, signaling that although businesses are anticipating better conditions ahead, overall optimism remains relatively subdued.

Full Empire State Manufacturing release here.

