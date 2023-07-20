Thu, Jul 20, 2023 @ 05:30 GMT
Japan’s export to US up 11.7% yoy in Jun, to EU up 15%, to China down -11%

Japan’s exports rose by 1.5% yoy to JPY 8744B in June. The significant rise in exports to US by 11.7% yoy and to EU by 15.0% yoy was offset by the -11.0% yoy decline in exports to China (marking the most significant drop since January).

Rise in US-bound exports was primarily driven by shipments of cars and mining machinery. Meanwhile, dip in exports to China was attributed the decreased shipments of steel, chips, and nonferrous metal, which led to an overall double-digit decline.

Japan’s imports contracted by -12.9% yoy to JPY 8701B. The decrease in value of imports is primarily linked to drop in crude, coal, and liquefied natural gas.

As a result, Japan recorded a trade surplus of JPY 43B, the first such instance in nearly two years since July 2021.

In seasonally adjusted term, exports rose 3.3% mom to JPY 8269B. Imports rose 0.5% mom to JPY 8822B. Trade balance reported JPY -553B deficit, versus expectation of JPY -550B.

Full Japan trade balance release here.

