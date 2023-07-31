Eurozone GDP grew 0.3% qoq in Q2, EU flat

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone GDP grew 0.3% qoq in Q2, above expectation of 0.2% qoq. EU GDP was flat at 0.0% qoq.

Among the Member States for which data are available, Ireland (+3.3%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Lithuania (+2.8%). Declines were recorded in Sweden (-1.5%), in Latvia (-0.6%), in Austria (-0.4%) and in Italy (-0.3%).

The growth rates compared to the same quarter of the previous year were positive for seven countries, with the highest values observed for Ireland (+2.8%), Portugal (+2.3%) and Spain (+1.8%). The highest declines were recorded for Sweden (-2.4%), Czechia (-0.6%) and Latvia (-0.5%).

Full Eurozone GDP release here.