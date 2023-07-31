Eurozone GDP grew 0.3% qoq in Q2, EU flat

Eurozone GDP grew 0.3% qoq in Q2, above expectation of 0.2% qoq. EU GDP was flat at 0.0% qoq.
Among the Member States for which data are available, Ireland (+3.3%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Lithuania (+2.8%). Declines were recorded in Sweden (-1.5%), in Latvia (-0.6%), in Austria (-0.4%) and in Italy (-0.3%).
The growth rates compared to the same quarter of the previous year were positive for seven countries, with the highest values observed for Ireland (+2.8%), Portugal (+2.3%) and Spain (+1.8%). The highest declines were recorded for Sweden (-2.4%), Czechia (-0.6%) and Latvia (-0.5%).