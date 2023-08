In June, unemployment rates in both Eurozone the EU remained stable at 6.4% and 5.9% respectively, according to Eurostat data.

Eurostat estimated that as of June 2023, around 12.802m individuals in the EU were unemployed, 10.814m of whom are from Eurozone.

Despite the unchanged monthly figures, the unemployment rate has seen a year-on-year decrease. Compared with June 2022, unemployment decreased by -387k in the EU and by -441k in Eurozone.

Full Eurozone unemployment release here.