Eurozone PPI down -0.3% mom, -3.4% yoy in June

Eurozone PPI down -0.3% mom, -3.4% yoy in June

Eurozone PPI was down -0.3% mom, -3.4% yoy in June, versus expectation of -0.2% mom, -3.1% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices decreased by -0.7% for intermediate goods and by -0.5% in the energy sector, while prices remained stable for durable consumer goods and for non-durable consumer goods, and prices increased by 0.1% for capital goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy decreased by -0.3%.

EU PPI was down -0.3% mom, -2.4% yoy. The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Hungary (-2.5%), Bulgaria and Latvia (both -2.4%) and Belgium (-2.2%), while the highest increases were observed in Ireland (+4.0), Croatia (+1.3%) and Sweden (+1.2%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.

