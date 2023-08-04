Eurozone retail sales down -0.3% mom in Jun, EU down -0.2% mom

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone retail sales dropped -0.3% mom in June, much worse than expectation of 0.3% mom. Volume of retail trade decreased by -0.3% for food, drinks and tobacco and by -0.2% for non-food products, while it increased by 1.0% for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales fell -0.2% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in the Slovenia (-2.6%), Romania (-1.9%) and Portugal (-1.6%). The highest increases were observed in Luxembourg (+2.6%), Netherlands (+1.5%) and Belgium (+1.2%).

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.