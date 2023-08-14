NZD/USD under siege on domestic data and Asian market risks

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

NZD/USD is having a notable decline today, pressured by dismal services data from New Zealand and an escalating sense of risk aversion throughout Asian markets. This downtrend also sets a tense backdrop leading up to this week’s RBNZ rate decision, with the central bank widely anticipated to hold for the second consecutive month.

Last week’s break of 0.5984 support should confirm resumption of whole decline from 0.6537. Near term outlook in NZD/USD will stay bearish as long as 0.6117 resistance holds. Next target is 100% projection of 0.6537 to 0.5894 from 0.6410 at 0.5857.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

For now, the structure of the decline from 0.6537 is still favoring that it’s a correction to rebound from 0.5511. Hence, strong support should emerge below 0.5857 to bring reversal. However, any downside acceleration below 0.5857 would raise the chance that it’s indeed resuming the larger down trend through 0.5511.