German ZEW rose to -12.3, but current situation dived

August’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for Germany showed an unexpected improvement, moving from -14.7 to -12.3, beating forecasted -15. However, the Current Situation index took a hit, declining sharply from -59.5 to -71.3—its lowest since October 2022 and below the predicted -63.

Conversely, Eurozone’s ZEW Economic Sentiment took an optimistic turn, rising from -12.2 to -5.5, surpassing expected -12. Current Situation Index in the Eurozone also advanced, marking a rise of 2.3 points to -42.0.

ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach commented on the mixed results, noting, “The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment remains in negative territory” but added that there’s an anticipated “slight uptick in the economic situation by year-end.”

However, he cautioned against over-optimism due to Germany’s worsening current economic assessment. Highlighting external influences, Wambach mentioned that the prevailing sentiment suggests no further “interest rate hikes in the eurozone and the United States.” He also pointed out a “significant increase” in US economic outlook, which positively impacts Germany’s prospects.

Full German ZEW release here.