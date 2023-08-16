Eurozone industrial production up 0.5% mom on energy

Wed, Aug 16, 2023 @ 12:36 GMT
Eurozone industrial production rose 0.5% mom in June, well above expectation of 0.1% mom. Production of energy grew by 0.5%, while production of durable consumer goods fell by -0.1%, capital goods by -0.7%, intermediate goods by -0.9% and non-durable consumer goods by -1.1%.

EU industrial production rose 0.4% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Ireland (+13.1%), Denmark (+6.3%) and Lithuania (+3.2%). The largest decreases were observed in Sweden (-5.3%), Finland and Malta (both -3.3%) and Belgium (-3.0%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

