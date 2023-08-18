Eurozone CPI finalized at 5.3% in Jul, core CPI at 5.5%

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 5.3% yoy in July, down from June’s 5.5% yoy. Core CPI (ex energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 5.5%, unchanged from June’s reading. The highest contribution came from services (+2.47%), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.20%),), non-energy industrial goods (+1.26%),) and energy (-0.62%),).

EU CPI was finalized at 6.1% yoy, down from prior month’s 6.4% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Belgium (1.7%), Luxembourg (2.0%) and Spain (2.1%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (17.5%), Slovakia and Poland (both 10.3%). Compared with June, annual inflation fell in nineteen Member States, remained stable in one and rose in seven.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.