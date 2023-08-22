BoJ Ueda meets PM Kishida: Exchange-rate volatility not discussed

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a meeting today, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed a range of financial topics. However, in a post-meeting address to the media, Ueda clarified that the recent volatility of exchange rates was not a focal point of their conversation. He stated, “There wasn’t anything in particular discussed today,” in response to inquiries regarding the topic.

The backdrop to this meeting was Dollar’s significant surge over 145 Yen mark. To provide some historical context, when the currency reached this level in September 2022, it prompted Japan’s inaugural Yen-buying intervention operation in nearly a quarter of a century, since 1998.

During their dialogue, Ueda shed light on BoJ’s recent decision to ease its hold on long-term interest rates, lifting the cap on 10-year JGB yield from 0.50% to 1.00%. Prime Minister Kishida expressed understanding and agreement with the central bank’s decision, Ueda remarked.

Highlighting the periodic nature of such high-level meetings, Ueda noted that the recent gathering was in line with the tradition maintained by his predecessor, Haruhiko Kuroda. Such consultations, held once every few months, aim to facilitate discussions on prevailing economic and financial landscapes.