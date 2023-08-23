Wed, Aug 23, 2023 @ 05:08 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsJapan PMI manufacturing ticked up to 49.7, services rose to 54.3

Japan PMI manufacturing ticked up to 49.7, services rose to 54.3

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In August, Japan’s Service PMI climbed from 53.8 to 54.3, while the Manufacturing PMI saw a slight increase from 49.6 to 49.7, just above anticipated figures. Composite PMI also edged up from 52.2 to 52.6.

Andrew Harker, from S&P Global Market Intelligence, pointed out the robust performance of the service sector, driven by consistent new order growth. In contrast, manufacturing only marginally rebounded but remained below the growth threshold.

Despite the overall rise in new orders, manufacturing employment remained flat, ending its 28-month growth streak. Additionally, heightened oil prices impacted both sectors, causing the steepest rise in input costs in four months. Notably, business confidence dwindled in both domains due to longer-term economic uncertainties.

Full Japan PMI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.