Germany PMI services fell to 9-month low, hope of rescue evaporated

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany PMI Manufacturing ticked up from 38.8 to 39.1 in August. PMI Manufacturing Output fell from 41.0 to 39.7, a 39-month low. PMI Services tumbled sharply from 52.3 to 47.3, a 9-month low. PMI Composite dropped from 48.5 to 44.7, a 39-month low.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said:

“Any hope that the service sector might rescue the German economy has evaporated. Instead, the service sector is about to join the recession in manufacturing, which looks to have started in the second quarter. Our GDP nowcast model, which incorporates the PMI flash estimate, now indicates a deeper fall of the whole economy than it did before, at almost -1%.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“Stagflation is an ugly thing. However, it’s exactly what is happening to the services economy, as activity has started to shrink while prices have shot up again, even picking up pace. When inflation cannot be tamed in the eurozone’s biggest economy, this is bad news for the ECB.

Full Germany PMI release here.