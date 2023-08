Canada retail sales rose 0.1% mom to CAD 65.9B in June, above expectation of 0.0% mom. Excluding gasoline stations and fuel, motor vehicle and parts dealers, sales were down -0.9% mom. In volume terms, retail sales dropped -0.2% mom.

For Q2 as a whole, sales were unchanged in value terms, and down -0.8% qoq in volume terms.

Advance estimate suggests that sales rose 0.4% mom in July.

Full Canada retail sales release here.