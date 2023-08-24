Fed Collins: Be patient and not get ahead of data

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Boston Fed President, Susan Collins, offered a cautionary stance on the current monetary policy trajectory in her latest remarks. Addressing the possibility of further rate hikes, Collins noted, “We may be near, we could even be at a place where we would hold” and not lift rates further.

While not ruling out the possibility of future hikes, Collins emphasized a measured approach, stating, “But certainly additional increments are possible, and we need to look holistically and be really patient right now and not try to get ahead of what the data will tell us as it unfolds.”

On the topic of inflation, Collins expressed her confidence in the Federal Reserve’s capabilities, saying she is “hopeful Fed can bring inflation back to 2% in a reasonable amount of time.”

However, she cautioned against making premature judgments about potential rate cuts, remarking it’s “premature to send a clear signal about the timing of rate cuts.”