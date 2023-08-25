Fri, Aug 25, 2023 @ 06:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Nagel: Too early to think about a pause

ECB’s Nagel: Too early to think about a pause

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel, in remarks made yesterday, reinforced his stance on the ongoing monetary tightening efforts of the central bank. Addressing speculations around a potential pause, he firmly stated, “It’s for me much too early to think about a pause,” emphasizing the significant gap between the current inflation rate and ECB’s target.

Nagel pointed out the glaring disparity between the present inflation situation and ECB’s benchmark, saying, “We shouldn’t forget inflation is still around 5%. So this is much too high. Our target is 2%. So there’s some way to go.”

Despite the overarching concern regarding a slowdown in economic activity in Eurozone, Nagel highlighted the persistence of core inflation and characterized the labor market as being “really pretty good.”

Dismissing prevalent narratives surrounding Germany’s economic health, he countered, “I hear a lot of talk about Germany, the sick man of Europe. This is definitely not the case.” Concluding on an optimistic note, Nagel added, “I’m still pretty optimistic that we will have a soft landing.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.