Japan’s Cabinet Office upgrades export assessment amid stable economic outlook

In its latest monthly economic report, Japan Cabinet Office has lifted its assessment on exports for the first time since May. Exports, which previously displayed a “steady undertone,” are now characterized as showing “movements of picking up recently.”

Other key areas of the economy showed stable and positive trend. Private consumption and business investment are both on an “picking up”. Corporate profits have seen moderate improvement. Employment situation shows movements of improvement. Consumer prices are rising.

Looking ahead, the report expects the Japanese economy to sustain its moderate recovery, driven by enhancements in employment and income situations. However, it does underscore potential threats. The slowing pace of foreign economies, especially due to global monetary tightening and uncertainties about China’s economic direction, are identified as primary external risks to Japan’s growth trajectory.