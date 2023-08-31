Fed Bostic said policy restrictive enough, warns against unnecessary economic pain

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a set of prepared remarks, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic noted emphasizing that the current restrictive stance is appropriate. He urged for a cautious and patient approach, warning against the potential for “unnecessary economic pain” if the Fed tightens policy too aggressively.

Importantly, Bostic clarified that his endorsement for a patient approach should not be interpreted as support for easing monetary policy in the near term. He stated, “that does not mean I am for easing policy any time soon.”

He argued that Fed must remain “resolute” in keeping policy tight until it is clear that inflation is moving towards the 2% target within a reasonable time frame. “I believe policy is already restrictive enough to get us there,” he added.

Full remarks of Fed Bostic here.