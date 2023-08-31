Thu, Aug 31, 2023 @ 14:03 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS PCE price index rose to 3.3% yoy, core PCE up to...

US PCE price index rose to 3.3% yoy, core PCE up to 4.2% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US personal income edged up by 0.2% mom, or USD 45.0 billion, missing the anticipated 0.3% increase. The modest gain in income primarily reflected an uptick in compensation, which was partially offset by a decline in personal current transfer receipts.

Conversely, personal spending outperformed expectations, registering a 0.8% mom rise, or an increase of USD 144.6 billion, compared to the projected 0.7%. This growth was predominantly driven by a USD 102.7 billion expansion in spending on services and a USD 41.9 billion increase in goods expenditure.

PCE price index and Core PCE price index (excluding food and energy), both rose 0.2% mom, matching market expectations. The components within the inflation basket displayed a mixed pattern, with prices for goods falling by -0.3% and prices for services rising by 0.4%. Additionally, food prices saw a modest increment of 0.2%, while energy prices edged up by 0.1%.

On a year-over-year basis, PCE price index climbed from 3.0% yoy to 3.3% yoy, while Core PCE price index ascended from 4.1% to 4.2%, both in alignment with market predictions. A disaggregated look at the year-over-year data reveals that prices for goods dropped by -0.5%, and prices for services surged by 5.2%. Meanwhile, food prices increased by 3.5%,and energy prices dipped by a notable -14.6%.

Full US Personal Income and Outlays release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.