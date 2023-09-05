Tue, Sep 05, 2023 @ 12:51 GMT
Eurozone PPI down -0.5% mom, -7.6% yoy in Jul

Eurozone PPI fell -0.5% mom -7.6% yoy in July, versus expectation of -0.6% mom, -7.6% yoy. For the month, Industrial producer prices decreased by -1.2% mom for intermediate goods and by -0.9% mom in the energy sector, while prices increased by 0.1% mom for non-durable consumer goods and by 0.2% mom for both capital goods and durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy decreased by -0.4% mom.

EU PPI was down -0.6% mom, -6.6% yoy. The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (-8.1%), the Netherlands (-2.6%) and Sweden (-1.8%), while the highest increases were observed in Latvia (+2.2%), Slovakia (+1.7%) and Croatia (+1.3%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.

