US ISM services rose to 54.5, employment and prices jump

US ISM Services PMI rose from 52.7 to 54.5 in August, comfortably above expectation of 52.6. Looking at some details, business activity/production ticked up from 57.1 to 57.3. New orders rose from 55.0 to 57.5. Employment rose strongly from 50.7 to 54.7. Prices also rose from 56.7 to 58.9.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Services PMI and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI for August (54.5 percent) corresponds to a 1.6-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full ISM services release here.

