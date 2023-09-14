US PPI rose 0.7% mom in Aug, highest since Jun 2022

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US PPI for final demand rose 0.7% mom in August, above expectation of 0.4% mom. That’s also the largest monthly increase since June 2022.

80% of the rise in PPI is attributable to the 2% mom jump in PPI goods, highest since June 2022, mostly attributable to energy prices which was up 10.5% mom. Prices for services rose 0.2% mom.

For the 12 months ended in August, PPI rose 1.6% yoy, above expectation of 1.2% yoy.

PPI less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.3% mom. For the 12 months period, PPI less foods, energy, and trade services was up 3.0% yoy, largest annual advance since April.

Full US PPI release here.